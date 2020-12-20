A family (Kristen Wiig, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chloe Fineman) shows off what they received for Christmas this year.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl family presents, Saturday night live family presents, Christmas, snl christmas episode, Saturday night live Christmas episode, Kristen Wiig, Beck Bennett, kyle mooney, chloe fineman, cecily strong, piano, big, Star Wars, family, Christmas morning
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.