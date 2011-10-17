Charlie Rose: Steve Jobs

In this bonus sketch from dress rehearsal, host Charlie Rose welcomes guests Mark Zuckerberg, Arianna Huffington, Reed Hastings and Rupert Murdoch to discuss the legacy of the late Apple CEO, Steve Jobs.
Appearing:
Tags: Mark Zuckerberg, Arianna Huffington, Reed Hastings, Rupert Murdoch, Charlie Rose, Bill Hader, Nasim Pedrad, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.