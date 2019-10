Also available on the NBC app

A dad (Chris Parnell) drives everyone crazy with his camcorder when the family barbecue gets rained out and moved to the basement. Finally, his children (Seth Meyers, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen) turn the camera on him. [Season 29, 2004]

Appearing: Amy Poehler Ashley Olsen Chris Parnell Horatio Sanz Mary-Kate Olsen Rachel Dratch Seth Meyers Will Forte

S29 E20 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

