A software engineer from Indiana (John Mulaney) feels out of place at his girlfriend's (Ego Nwodim) cousin's wedding until they get out on the dance floor to do the "Cha Cha Slide."
Appearing:
Tags: nbc, snl, saturday night live, snl host, snl 44, snl season 44, season 44, snl host john mulaney, leslie jones, chris redd, ego nwodim, kenan thompson, cha cha slide, black wedding, wedding, dance
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.