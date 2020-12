Also available on the nbc app

To the dismay of Alex Trebek (Will Ferrell), Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond) joins Bjork (Winona Ryder) and Dave Matthews (Jimmy Fallon) in this rock 'n' roll edition of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Featuring a cameo by Alex Trebek. [Season 27, 2002]

