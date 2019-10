Also available on the NBC app

Contestants Bill Cosby (Kenan Thompson), Sharon Osbourne (Amy Poehler) and Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond) infuriate Alex Trebek (Will Ferrell) as they bumble their way through this episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" [Season 30, 2005]

Appearing:

S30 E19 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-