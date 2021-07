Also available on the nbc app

On this episode of Catfish, Nev (Adam Levine) connects a woman (Aidy Bryant) to a man (Jay Pharoah) she met online who claims to be the heir to the Applebee's franchise. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Adam Levine Jay Pharoah Taran Killam

S38 E12 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

