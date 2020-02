Also available on the NBC app

Melanie Griffish (Kerry Washington) hosts this game show where players guess famous cartoon characters' catchphrases. One contestant (Aidy Bryant) is embarrassed after discovering her husband's (Taran Killam) extramarital sex life. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Jay Pharoah Kerry Washington Mike O'Brien

S39 E5 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved