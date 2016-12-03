Carson Endorsement Cold Open

CNN's Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) interviews Dr. Ben Carson (Jay Pharoah) after his endorsement of Donald Trump (Darrell Hammond) and checks in with Sen. Bernie Sanders (Larry David).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 41, Episode 1698, Ariana Grande, Beck Bennett, Jake Tapper, Donald Trump, Darrell Hammond, GOP, Presidential Primaries, Ben Carson, Jay Pharoah, Larry David, Bernie Sanders, Sen. Bernie Sanders
