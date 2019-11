Also available on the NBC app

Heshy Farahat (Nasim Pedrad) is an energetic speaker who thrusts her personal success story at a High School Career Week with her sassy assistant Tammy (Kerry Washington) and over-the-top sound effects by her shy son (Mike O'Brien). [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Kerry Washington Mike O'Brien Nasim Pedrad

S39 E5 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

