Also available on the NBC app

Campers Cambria (Aidy Bryant) and Piper (Kate McKinnon) discuss what they've been doing without mom and dad around, reveal the campers who had to go home early and interview Cambria's cool, older cousin Jeremy (Andy Samberg). [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Kyle Mooney Kate McKinnon Andy Samberg Cecily Strong

S39 E21 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved