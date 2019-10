Also available on the NBC app

Twin brothers Aiden (John Malkovich) and Glenn (Fred Armisen) obsess over the prospect of getting a calculator for Christmas from their parents. Upon opening their present and seeing that it's a calculator, they freak out. [Season 34, 2008]

Appearing: Bill Hader Casey Wilson Andy Samberg Fred Armisen

S34 E10 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

