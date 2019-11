Also available on the NBC app

Congress re-opens hearings to look into the September 2012 Benghazi attacks and Rep. Issa calls Jodi Arias for perspective on the incident.

Appearing: Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam Tim Robinson

