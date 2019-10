Also available on the NBC app

Twins Jenna Bush (Amy Poehler) and Barbara Bush (Tina Fey) discuss the legacy of their father George W. Bush (Will Forte). The sensitivity of the subject compels them to speak in a secret twin language their dad can't understand. [Season 30, 2005]

Appearing: Will Forte Darrell Hammond Amy Poehler Tina Fey

S30 E10 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

