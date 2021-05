Also available on the nbc app

When Brendan Fraser sings songs about his too-close friendship with Will Ferrell, all of the cast (Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, Molly Shannon, Ana Gasteyer) gets creeped out, except Norm Macdonald. [Season 23, 1997]

Appearing: Tim Meadows Norm Macdonald

S23 E3 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

