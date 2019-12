Also available on the NBC app

With assistance from the SNL cast, host Bryan Cranston sings about how he's acted in many shows like Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle, but still isn't a household name. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Bobby Moynihan Bryan Cranston Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam Abby Elliott Bill Hader

S36 E2

