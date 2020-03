Also available on the NBC app

In this commercial parody, Duncan Hines introduce their new product, Brownie Husband, the very first companion dessert for the single woman (Tina Fey) that you can eat and take to bed. It's guaranteed to arouse all of your senses. [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Tina Fey

S35 E18 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

