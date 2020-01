Also available on the NBC app

Betty (Amy Poehler) and Jodi (Maya Rudolph) welcome Betty's cousin Karen (Tina Fey) to the show and lament all of the bad news in the world. [Season 41, 2015]

Appearing: Tina Fey Amy Poehler Maya Rudloph

S41 E9 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

