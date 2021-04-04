Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Britney Spears Talk Show Cold Open

CLIP04/03/21
A talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) features guests Lil Nas X (Chris Redd), Pepé Le Pew (Kate McKinnon) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson).

S46 E168 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2020
