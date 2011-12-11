Saturday Night Live
Bridal Shower Gifts

11/12/11
Details
A socially awkward woman (Emma Stone) brings all the wrong gifts and says all the wrong things at her first-ever bridal shower, shocking the Bride-to-be (Kristen Wiig) and her friends. [Season 37, 2011]

kristen wiig, emma stone, nasim pedrad, andy samberg, fred armisen, abby elliott, taran killam
