A socially awkward woman (Emma Stone) brings all the wrong gifts and says all the wrong things at her first-ever bridal shower, shocking the Bride-to-be (Kristen Wiig) and her friends. [Season 37, 2011]
Appearing:
Tags: comedy, sketch, Bridal Shower Gifts, kristen wiig, emma stone, nasim pedrad, andy samberg, fred armisen, abby elliott, taran killam
