Four salesmen (Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Taran Killam) gather at a bar at Chuck E. Cheese to try to top each other by telling stories about legendary salesman Bill Brasky. With Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong. [Season 39, 2013]

