Things can't get worse as Jeffrey (Jonah Hill) embarrasses himself at dinner... that is until he learns his boss (Beck Bennett), coworker (Kenan Thompson), and their wives (Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant) can hear him berating himself in the bathroom. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Beck Bennett Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson

S39 E12 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

