Also available on the NBC app

As they sing out their inner feelings, over-trusting Mary (Anna Faris) learns that a first date with Mike (Kenan Thompson) in the middle of a lake might actually be a set-up by her criminal ex-boyfriend to have her killed. [Season 34, 2008]

Appearing: Anna Faris Kenan Thompson

S34 E3 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-