It's Black Friday at Mega-Mart! The security guards are gone and the floors are waxed so everyone can slide into savings during their 12 Minute Madness sale on iPads, Kindles and a secret unpublished Harry Potter book. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Bill Hader Anne Hathaway Bobby Moynihan

S36 E7 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

