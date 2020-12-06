A man (Kyle Mooney) struggles to come up with funny jokes around his friends (Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chris Redd).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, kyle mooney, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, pete davidson, Mikey Day, guys hang snl, Saturday night live guys hang, Football Game, snl music video, saturday night live music video, friends, Friendship, jokes
