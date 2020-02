Also available on the NBC app

A birthing class (Tina Fey, Jason Sudeikis, Bobby Moynihan) is horrified by a video of a hippie couple (Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader) giving birth at home, making children watch and twin-birthing with their moon sister (Kristen Wiig). [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Tina Fey Abby Elliot Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Jason Sudeikis Kenan Thompson Maya Rudolph Nasim Pedrad Vanessa Bayer