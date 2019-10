Also available on the NBC app

President Clinton defends his scandal accusations on "Larry King Live", a difficult task considering he has sixteen accusers to face via satellite, and they're all talking at once!

Appearing: Darrell Hammond Molly Shannon Tim Meadows Cheri Oteri Norm MacDonald Ana Gasteyer Chris Kattan Colin Quinn Jim Breuer Jim Breuer Lori Nasso Michael Shoemaker Molly Shannon Robert Carlock Tina Fey Tom Gianas Will Ferrell Will Ferrell

S23 E15 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

