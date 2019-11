Also available on the NBC app

On prom night, Cindy (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) has a pimple that's so huge it's impossible for her family, prom date (Gary Kroeger), or Jeff and Beau Bridges to ignore it. With Joe Piscopo, Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky. [Season 8, 1983]

Appearing: Beau Bridges Jeff Bridges Joe Piscopo Brad Hall Eddie Murphy Gary Kroeger Julia Louis-Dreyfus Mary Gross Tim Kazurinsky

S8 E14 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

