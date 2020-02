Also available on the NBC app

When Daniel (Bobby Moynihan) gets caught under fallen rocks, his sister (Anna Kendrick) enlists the help of the townspeople, including Big Joe (Taran Killam), who is surprisingly less helpful than he would appear to be. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Taran Killam Anna Kendrick Bobby Moynihan Kyle Mooney Noel Wells Kenan Thompson Beck Bennett

S39 E17 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved