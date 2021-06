Also available on the nbc app

After Best Buy hires too many people to work on Black Friday, Dana (Cecily Strong) and Niff (Bobby Moynihan) assume they're about to get fired and insult every one of their coworkers until Andrew (Taran Killam) murders their boss. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Brooks Wheelan Kenan Thompson Vanessa Bayer Aidy Bryant Beck Bennett Jay Pharoah John Milhiser Kate McKinnon Kyle Mooney Mike O'Brien Nasim Pedrad Noël Wells Taran Killam

