Bein' Quirky With Zooey Deschanel

Zooey welomes her best friend Drew Barrymore to talk about baby rumors, and the first quirky girl with a TV show, Fran Drescher.

Appearing: Kristen Wiig Kristen Wiig Abby Elliott Andy Samberg Fred Armisen Sofia Vergara Taran Killam

S37 E18 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

