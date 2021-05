Also available on the nbc app

Bedelia (Nasim Pedrad) invites her mom (Tina Fey) to a sleepover and gushes about her, pushing friends (Vanessa Bayer, Paul Brittain, Abby Elliott, Bobby Moynihan, Andy Samberg) away until Bedelia's true love (Taran Killam) appears. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Vanessa Bayer Bobby Moynihan Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam Abby Elliott Tina Fey