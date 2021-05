Also available on the nbc app

Assuming they are on the brink of being fired from Barnes and Noble, Niff (Bobby Moynihan) and Dana (Cecily Strong) insult their coworkers in graphic detail. Their manager, Marshall (Kevin Hart), ends up firing Carl (Tim Robinson). [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Tim Robinson Aidy Bryant Fred Armisen Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad

S38 E15

