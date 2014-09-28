Ben (Beck Bennett) and Tyler (Kyle Mooney) worry that their roommate, Maxie (Chris Pratt), will succumb to peer pressure since he's been blowing them off to hang out with troublemakers. [Season 40, 2014]
Appearing:Chris PrattKyle MooneyBeck Bennett
Tags: snl, saturday night live, chris pratt, kyle mooney, beck bennett
