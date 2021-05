Also available on the nbc app

In this commercial parody, a spokesperson (Jason Sudeikis) helps a pair of ashamed parents (Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig) slim down their fat baby with Baby Spanx, the superelastic shapewear that smoothes out any baby's unsightly bumps. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad Vanessa Bayer