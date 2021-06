Also available on the nbc app

When Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) sends Jake (Bill Hader) to have virtual sex for science, things get awkward when Neytiri (Nasim Pedrad) and her fetishes give his Avatar (Andy Samberg) more than he bargained for. [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Fred Armisen Nasim Pedrad

S35 E12 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-