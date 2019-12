Also available on the NBC app

The new script supervisor (Kristen Wiig) on "Arizona Evenings" keeps ruining takes by talking to the actors (Alec Baldwin, Andy Samberg) or walking into the shot. [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Kristen Wiig Andy Samberg Abby Elliott Alec Baldwin Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson

S35 E22 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-