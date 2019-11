Also available on the NBC app

A man with a Jart in his head (Jason Sudeikis), a man with a watermelon stuck to his privates (Chris Parnell) and a druggie son (Neil Young) visit the emergency room. With Jack Black, Johnny Knoxville, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers. [Season 31, 2005]

Appearing: Johnny Knoxville Amy Poehler Amy Poehler Chris Parnell Darrell Hammond Seth Meyers Bill Hader Jack Black Jason Sudeikis Neil Young

S31 E9 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

