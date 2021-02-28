A group of teens (Nick Jonas, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim) struggle to pair up before going on an amusement park ride.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Nick Jonas, nick jonas snl, Amusement Park, amusement park snl, amusement park saturday night live, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, kyle mooney, ego nwodim, punkie johnson, joe gardner, soul, ring toss, Flume, Disney, Pixar
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.