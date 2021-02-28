Main Content

Saturday Night Live
Amusement Park

CLIP02/27/21
A group of teens (Nick Jonas, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim) struggle to pair up before going on an amusement park ride.

S46 E144 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2020
Episodes

