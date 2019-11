Also available on the NBC app

When a carnival's Love Tunnel ride breaks down, the animatronic Merryville Brothers (Justin Timberlake, Taran Killam, Bill Hader) flirt with a human woman (Nasim Pedrad), much to her boyfriend's (Jason Sudeikis) annoyance. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Nasim Pedrad Bill Hader Taran Killam Bobby Moynihan Jason Sudeikis Justin Timberlake Paul Brittain

S36 E22 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

