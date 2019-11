Also available on the NBC app

President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) addresses members of the military (Kenan Thompson, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones, Sasheer Zamata, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon) during an alien invasion.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S42 E16 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2016