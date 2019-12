Also available on the NBC app

Two gate agents (Tina Fey, Taran Killam) call increasingly ridiculous boarding groups including children with small parents, frequent fly girls, X-Men First Class and, finally, themselves after they fall in love. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Beck Bennett Aidy Bryant Bobby Moynihan Brooks Wheelan Jay Pharoah John Milhiser Kenan Thompson Mike O'Brien Nasim Pedrad Noel Wells Taran Killam Tina Fey Vanessa Bayer

