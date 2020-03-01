A man (Pete Davidson) surprises everyone (John Mulaney, Chris Redd) by buying sushi at LaGuardia Airport.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 45, snl 45, John Mulaney, david byrne, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, pete davidson, kate mckinnon, Chris Redd, cecily strong, kenan thompson, Melissa Villasenor, chloe fineman, musical, airport sushi
