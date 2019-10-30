Adam Sandler’s Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Adam Sandler shares his last-minute Halloween costume ideas - like squishy man, crazy spoon-head and more - from SNL's Weekend Update desk!
Appearing:
Tags: nbc snl halloween, saturday night live halloween, watch snl special, watch snl halloween, watch snl episode, watch saturday night live, Mikey Day, Bill Hader, tom hanks, Jon Hamm, David S Pumpkins, Vincent Price, kate mckinnon, bobby moynihan, snl jon hamm
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.