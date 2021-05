Also available on the nbc app

Out to dinner at Benihana, Adam Grossman (Jonah Hill) gives his step-mom Debbie (Vanessa Bayer) a hard time for being uptight and tells women at their table about showing his tuchus to a girl at school...but he's kidding. He's six! [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Noël Wells Nasim Pedrad Sasheer Zamata Vanessa Bayer

