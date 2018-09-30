Adam Driver End of Summer - Monologue

Host Adam Driver suffers through Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson talking about their summers.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, SNL Season 44, SNL Episode 1747, Adam Driver, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thomoson, Pete Davidson, summer, end of summer, monologue, snl monoglogue, snl host, snl host adam driver
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.