An acupuncture sessions goes wrong when the needles the practitioners (Kristen Wiig, Aidy Bryant) inserted into the patient (Jason Sudeikis) start to issue blood. They attempt to keep him alive by having him drink his own blood. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Kristen Wiig Aidy Bryant Fred Armisen Jason Sudeikis Kate McKinnon

S38 E20 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

