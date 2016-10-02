Actress Round Table

Marion Cotillard (Cecily Strong), Keira Knightley (Margot Robbie), Lupita Nyong'o (Sasheer Zamata) and Debette Goldry (Kate McKinnon) share their experiences as women in Hollywood.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Episode 1705, Margot Robbie, Aidy Bryant, Sasheer Zamata, 2016 New York Film Festival, Cecily Strong, Marion Cotillard, Keira Knightley, Lupita Nyongo, Kate McKinnon, Debette Goldry
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.