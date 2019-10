Also available on the NBC app

Dressed up as a teddy bear (Horatio Sanz), a Harry Potter doll (Jimmy Fallon), a toy solider (Chris Kattan) and a Chicken Dance Elmo (Tracy Morgan), this quartet reunite to sing the Holiday favorite, "I Wish It Was Christmas Today." [Season 28, 2002]

Appearing: Chris Kattan Horatio Sanz Jimmy Fallon Tracy Morgan

S28 E8 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

