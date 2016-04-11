A Song from SNL: I Wish It Was Christmas Today II

Horatio Sanz, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan perform "I Wish It Was Christmas Today," a song celebrating the magic of Christmastime. [Season 27, 2001]
